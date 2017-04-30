Hot Property: May 1, 2017

Where: 60 State St.
What: Arup offices
Owner: Oxford Properties Group
Built: 2016
- Engineering firm Arup’s new Boston office at 60 State St. contains elegant, modern interiors with expansive glass partitions, rich wood finishes and pops of color. The firm relocated in December from 955 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge to the downtown Boston office tower owned by Oxford Properties Group.
- The 16,333-square-foot workspace was designed by Dyer Brown Architects to target both WELL Silver and LEED version four Platinum standards.
- To meet the WELL Building Standard, Arup plans to include large pantry and lounge areas, a wellness room and an active movement office layout designed to encourage physical activity. Other WELL elements include a circadian lighting system that simulates changing sunlight and high levels of outside air circulation.
- Other project team members included Soden Sustainability Consulting, Commercial Construction Consulting (C3), TNZ Energy Consulting, general contractor Corderman Construction and Officeworks.