Innovation Point Groundbreaking Set For May 8

Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will again meet up with GE officials next month to mark another milestone in the company’s relocation.

General Electric is hosting a May 8 groundbreaking ceremony for its GE Innovation Point campus on Necco Street in the city’s Fort Point area.

According to GE, its new campus “reflects the company’s digital transformation while paying tribute to its industrial roots.” Construction is already occurring at the site and GE estimates that 800 employees in addition to collaborators from start-ups will eventually work out of its campus.

Remarks, a ceremony and media interviews with campus partners are all set for the 8 a.m.

State and city government officials lured GE from its Connecticut headquarters with a package of financial incentives to put down new roots in Boston.

