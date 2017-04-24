Jack Conway Hires Top Broker To Lead Seaport Growth Strategy

Jack Conway & Co. has hired a top South Boston real estate agent to lead its growth in the sought-after Seaport District’s growing residential market.

The new office scheduled to open in May at 268 Summer St. is led by Jay Rooney, a former broker for GKR Residential and William Raveis with more than $500 million in lifetime sales. Rooney joined Norwell-based Jack Conway in January as a director of strategic growth.

As part of the 61-year-old company’s urban expansion strategy, all five of Conway’s Boston offices are being rebranded as Conway Cityside. The name change reflects the focus on Boston’s hot condominium and rental market.

“It’s a new look,” said Carol Conway Bulman, CEO of Jack Conway & Co. “It’s a little bit younger and cutting edge.”

Although Conway’s commercial division is based at the company’s Norwell headquarters, the Fort Point office will do some office condo sales and leasing, Bulman said.

Jack Conway has 30 offices statewide, mostly on the South Shore, where Bulman’s father founded the company in 1956. Somerville and Cambridge are other potential expansion markets, Bulman said.

Jack Conway & Co. recently relocated and rebranded its existing South Boston office to 601 East Broadway and will change the names of its Dorchester and West Roxbury offices to Conway Cityside next, Bulman said.

Rooney said he’ll target the emerging condo market in Fort Point and the Seaport District in addition to his traditional South Boston, Back Bay and South End listings. This week Conway Cityside begins marketing The Austin at 205 E St. in South Boston, a 34-unit condo complex by Bromfield Development with units listed for $699,000 through $1.5 million.

Rooney, the brother of Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce CEO James Rooney, plans to work with developers and new corporate presences in the Seaport including PwC, Reebok and General Electric on finding homes for employees.

“We’ll do heavy networking and marketing with the companies moving to the Seaport to try to capture a lot of that business,” he said.

Rooney sold his own real estate brokerage, GJK Residential, to William Raveis Real Estate in 2013 and finished 2015 with $40 million in transactions.

