Nationwide Home Prices Rise In February; MA Prices Rise Higher

February’s national Home Price Index (HPI) rose 0.8 percent from January 2017 to $268,000, up 5.7 percent from February 2016, according to a new report from Black Knight Financial Services.

Massachusetts homeowners fared much better than the national average, according to The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. The median sale price of a single-family home in February reached $319,000 in the Bay State, a 6.7 percent increase from $299,000 in February 2016. The median condominium sale price in February reached $297,700, an 8.1 percent increase from $275,500 in February 2016 – the highest median sales price for condos in February on record.

Other highlights from Black Knight’s report include:

Washington led all states in monthly appreciation, with home prices there rising 2.2 percent, followed by Colorado and Oregon with 1.6 and 1.5 percent growth, respectively.

Seattle’s 2.7 percent monthly appreciation was the most of any metropolitan area; San Jose, California; Denver, Colorado; and Bellingham, Washington also saw monthly price gains of 2 percent or higher.

In addition to securing the top spots on both the best-performing state and metropolitan area lists this month, Washington also accounted for six of the 10 best-performing metros in the country.

For the third consecutive month, Tuscaloosa, Alabama was once again the worst-performing metropolitan area, with prices falling 4.7 percent in February – more than eight times the decline of the next worst-performing metro.

Read the full report here.

