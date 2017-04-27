Nordblom Announces Anticipated Opening Of Northwest Park’s New Additions

Nordblom Co. announced today that Archer Hotel and Life Time will be opening at Northwest Park in Burlington in early 2018.

Branded a ‘luxe boutique hotel,’ Archer Hotel Burlington will contain 147 guest rooms, a fitness studio, bar and a patio. Additionally, the hotel will have more than 4,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Life Time’s new 130,000 square-foot gym will feature an array of programs and services, along with state-of-the-art cardiovascular, resistance training and strength equipment; dedicated group fitness, cycle, yoga and pilates studios; basketball and squash courts; a Life Time Kids Academy; large indoor and outdoor pools; a full-service LifeSpa; LifeCafe and bistro; and lounge areas.

