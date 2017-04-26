One Cabot Lands Two New Office Tenants

Radio conglomerate iHeartMedia and Global Contact Services have signed leases totaling 40,000 square feet at One Cabot Road in Medford, a 308,954-square-foot office and R&D complex owned by Boston-based Davis Cos.

TDC acquired One Cabot Road from Ares Management in 2015 for $53 million. It then hired Boston-based Margulies Perruzzi Architects to design a renovation program at the complex built in 1989, including an updated lobby, cafeteria and fitness center, and new outdoor patio and additional parking. Davis Cos. is positioning the complex as a transit-oriented suburban option, with a shuttle service to the nearby MBTA Wellington station and lower rents than Boston and Cambridge.

The lease represents the first Massachusetts office for Salisbury, North Carolina-based GCS, which provides call center and customer service for the federal government and private industry.

CBRE’s Jon Freni and Robert Fitzgerald represented GCS. Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s Debra Gould, Phil Giunta, Juliette Reiter and Rory Walsh represented ownership.

Tags: Global Contact Services, iHeartMedia, One Cabot, The Davis Cos.