Personnel File

BayCoast Bank, First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union and Shawmut Design and Construction are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations announcing changes to personnel.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank Senior Vice President Daniel Briand of Mattapoisett has been re-elected to a three-year term on the board of directors of the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association. Briand, who was promoted to his current position with BayCoast Bank in 2012, is responsible for managing the bank’s retail lending including mortgage and consumer loans, as well as developing new products and expanding the bank’s lending within its market area. Briand is also president and CEO of NFC Mortgage Co., LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BayCoast Bank, which engages in mortgage lending operations throughout the East Coast.

Boston Estate Planning Council

The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC), a multidisciplinary community of over 700 estate and wealth planning professionals, has selected Richard B. Gulman, co-founder and a partner in the CPA and business advisory firm DiCicco, Gulman & Co. LLP, as the recipient of the 2017 BEPC Excellence Award. This award recognizes his significant contributions to the estate planning profession and is the highest honor that BEPC can bestow upon a member of the estate planning community.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank (BCSB) announced the appointment of Jeffrey P. Pagliuca to the position of vice president of commercial lending. Pagliuca will be responsible for the development and management of commercial banking relationships in the Southcoast of Massachusetts and will work out of the bank’s Dartmouth office. Previously, Pagliuca has worked at Webster Bank and Santander. BCSB also announced Hasan Ali was appointed to the position of vice president of commercial lending. Ali will be responsible for the development and management of commercial loan and deposit relationships in the Rhode Island Region. Prior to joining the bank, Ali held a number of positions with Santander Bank.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Jonathan Radford, a real estate professional affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Boston-Back Bay office, has been ranked as the No. 1 top-performing affiliated sales associate out of more 4,000 affiliated sales professionals at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New England. Radford achieved a total sales volume of more than $107 million in 2016. Radford was recognized with the Society of Excellence Award, an award reserved for the top Coldwell Banker-affiliated sales associates nationwide. Only 40 real estate agents, out of more than 88,000, received this award.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank announced the appointment of Gregory P. Buscone as a senior vice president and regional group head in commercial banking. Prior to joining Eastern, Buscone spent 17 years at Citizens Bank as a senior vice president and market manager for Massachusetts middle market and specialized lending.

First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union

First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union has announced the appointment of Giselle Crowell to the position of mortgage originator for Plymouth County and James Snyder to the position of senior mortgage originator for Southeastern Cape Cod. They will concentrate on the development and growth of the credit union’s loan portfolio and work with prospective and current homeowners to meet their needs. Crowell has over 17 years of experience and Snyder has over 30 years of mortgage lending experience.

Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp.

Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. announced the appointment of Scott Backman as director of asset management. In that position, he will oversee MHIC’s New Markets Tax Credit, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, Historic Tax Credit and Healthy Neighborhoods Equity Fund assets across its New England portfolio. He joined MHIC in 2002. MHIC also announced appointment of Melissa Sheeler as deputy director of asset management. In addition to her duties as deputy director, Melissa will manage a portfolio of 27 assets across the states of Massachusetts and Vermont. Within her portfolio, she is responsible for asset hand off from underwriting and overseeing her properties through lease up, stabilization and eventual year 15 transition. She has been with MHIC since 2005.

Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction announced its promotion of Sam Hanna to chief estimator. In his new role, Hanna will mentor a team of estimators for Shawmut’s academic and institutional division. As chief estimator, Hanna will be fully engaged in the preconstruction process. Drawing on his 15 years of experience at Shawmut, he will oversee budget development, logistics assistance and scheduling for Shawmut’s institutional and academic projects.

