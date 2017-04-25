Real Estate Networking Group To Open In Plymouth

Networking firm My Pinnacle Network announced the opening of its seventh location in Plymouth.

The company caters to real estate professionals, among other industry professionals, to help them network with potential clients or people that might give referrals. The company will hold its first real estate-only group meeting at its new location on Thursday, June 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the Keller Williams training room at 91 Carver Road.

Other My Pinnacle Networks are located in Bourne, Braintree, Mansfield, Marshfield, Newton and Westborough.

For registration info, visit the company’s website.

