Roxbury Man Charged With Posing As A Real Estate Broker And Stealing $50K

A Roxbury man posing as a real estate broker has been charged in connection with stealing thousands of dollars from potential homebuyers in Boston.

Cornell Mills, of Roxbury, was arraigned yesterday in Suffolk Superior Court on eight counts of larceny over $250, seven counts of fiduciary embezzlement, seven counts of acting as a broker without a license and one count of being a common and notorious thief. Mills pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the Boston Herald, Mills was a failed candidate for Boston City Council and is the son of former Massachusetts state Sen. Dianne Wilkerson.

The AG’s office began an investigation in 2016 after referrals from the Division of Professional Licensure and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Mills, who does not have a broker’s license, allegedly posed as a real estate broker and solicited potential homebuyers in Boston to give him thousands of dollars, which he claimed he would hold in escrow pending their purchase of a home. Mills allegedly had no escrow account, and instead used these funds for his personal use.

Authorities found that in some instances, Mills would represent homeowners facing foreclosure, and offered to help them by selling their homes through a short sale. Authorities allege that Mills did not fulfill his promise to sell these homes, and instead ignored the homeowner’s attempts to contact him after he spent the deposits he received from potential buyers.

The AG’s office alleges Mills stole approximately $50,000 through this scheme. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 22.

Tags: acting as a broker without a license, fiduciary embezzlement, larceny