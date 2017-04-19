Translation Service Company Commits To New Medford HQ

Language Scientific Inc. has subleased 11,972 square feet at 101 Station Landing in Medford from Tufts Health Plan in a headquarters relocation from nearby 10 Cabot Road.

The transaction follows a search led by Jeremy Roy, senior vice president at Perry Brokerage Assoc., for larger and more efficient space.

Language Scientific provides language translation services for the medical and life science industries. It selected 101 Station landing because of the complex’s restaurant, hotel and health club amenities and access to public transportation at the MBTA’s nearby Wellington station.

The move will take place in November.

“They are excited to stay in Medford and will enjoy great economics and tremendous sublease terms over the course of their tenancy at the new location,” Roy said in a statement. “The sublandlord is also providing a brand-new turn-key buildout of the sublease with no construction expense risk exposure for my client, a critical component of their decision to relocate.”

The sublandlord was represented by the team of Executive Director Barry Hynes, Vice Chairman Brian Hines, Executive Director Sean Teague and Senior Associate Christopher Walsh, all of Cushman & Wakefield.

