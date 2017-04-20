Urgent Care Center Open For Business

JACA Architects recently announced the completion of the construction and opening of the new Southcoast Health Urgent Care Center.

The 4,200-square-foot facility is located at 435 State Road in Dartmouth. The center is open for immediate, non-emergency care and is staffed by a specialized team of physicians, mid-level providers and a number of ancillary and support staff. It also offers an array of services, including on-site radiology and laboratory services, basic orthopedics, gynecologic and minor surgical treatments and medications.

Matt Bluette, associate at JACA Architects, and Eric Ryan, senior associate at JACA Architects, served as associates in charge of the project. Rebecca Clough, LEED green associate and co-director of Interior Design, was the project manager and designer for the project.

