2017 Community Bank Heroes

Every year, Banker & Tradesman sets out to recognize community bankers who stand out from their peers. These individuals not only excel in their careers, they also devote professional and personal time to making the communities they serve better places for all.

Dozens of nominations from colleagues, board members and fellow volunteers poured in, and after an arduous review, 13 winners were chosen.

All of the winners are respected industry professionals who have made significant impacts on their institutions, their employees and their communities. They consistently give back to the industry and the community, giving freely of their time and resources.

Many work quietly, steering donations from their banks to local nonprofit organizations and individuals. Others join community outreach efforts, working side by side with other volunteers after work and on weekends to better their communities.

Their deep involvement in community affairs, their awareness of the needs of local families and businesses and their commitment to using local deposits to improve their communities makes them Community Bank Heroes.

