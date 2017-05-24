50 Congress St. Sold For $79M

Newport Beach, California-based KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT has sold the 179,872-square-foot 50 Congress St. office building in Boston’s Financial District to Guggenheim Real Estate for $79 million.

The 10-story building with ground-floor retail was built between 1910 and 1915 and includes an on-site hair salon, bank and cafe.

“We executed on our business plan to refurbish the property, retain tenants and roll them to market, while driving up occupancy and rents in this great property,” KBS Senior Vice President of Acquisition and Asset Management Shep Wainwright said in a statement.

HFF’s Coleman Benedict and Ben Sayles represented KBS in the transaction.

KBS paid $51 million to acquire the property in July 2013 from longtime owner Nordblom Co.

Tags: 50 Congress St., Guggenheim Real Estate, KBS Realty Advisors