52-Unit Senior Housing Complex Completed In Needham

Bridgewater-based Callahan Construction Managers has completed its second senior housing project with Wingate Healthcare.

Located in Needham, the facility is located adjacent to Wingate Residences, Wingate’s existing assisted living facility on Highland Avenue. One Wingate Way contains 52 independent living units ranging from 715 to 1,036 square feet. In addition to residential units, the project also includes an aquatic center, demonstration kitchen, dining facilities, a fitness room, yoga and meditation room, spa, bistro, library and theater.

One Wingate Way serves as an addition to the Wingate Residences and completes the existing campus known as Wingate at Needham. The final phase consists of a 3-story steel and wood frame building with 81,494 square feet of gross living space.

The project is part of an ongoing partnership between Callahan and Wingate Healthcare, where Callahan has completed both Phases II and III of Wingate at Needham. In addition, Callahan will also provide construction management services for the upcoming Wingate Residences at Haverhill.

Construction of the project designed by The Architectural Team began in December 2015 and was completed in March.

