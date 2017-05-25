Acella Construction Corp. Awarded Jackson-Walnut Park Schools Project

Acella Construction Corp. announced this week that the firm will work on the new student center project for the Jackson – Walnut Park Schools in Newton.

The company began preconstruction in January of this year, and a groundbreaking ceremony for the $5 million project is set for Thursday, June 8, at the site for the 10,000-square-foot-student center in the schools’ Newton campus.

Ryan Klebes, senior project manager and LEED AP, is overseeing the construction. Acella Construction Corp. is partnering with Wayland-based Ai3 Architects on this project. The project is slated for completion in spring of 2018.

Tags: Acella Construction Corp., Jackson – Walnut Park Schools, LEED, Newton