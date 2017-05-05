Ad Industry Cluster Grows At 77 North Washington St.

Ad tech startup nToggle has subleased 7,000 square feet at 77 North Washington St. in Boston for expansion.

The 25-employee company previously occupied 3,500 square feet which has been made available for sublease in the recently renovated 120,000-square-foot brick-and-beam class B building.

Derek Losi and Dan Sullivan of Cresa Boston negotiated the lease for nToggle. Matt Twombley of Avison Young represented landlord The Finch Group of Boston.

Other ad industry tenants at 77 North Washington St. include Pixability, which leased 14,000 square feet last year, and digital marketing agency CTP Boston.

