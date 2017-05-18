Baker Administration Distributes $2M In Community IT Grants

The Baker administration awarded $2 million to 47 cities and towns across the commonwealth yesterday, impacting 74 municipalities to drive local technological transformation and improvement projects through the Community Compact Information Technology (IT) Grant Program.

This year’s Community Compact IT Grant Program awards cities and towns or groups of multiple towns up to $146,000, and the expertise of the Office of Municipal and School Technology within MassIT, to implement and invest in one-time technology infrastructure, software and equipment upgrades.

Examples of Community Compact IT Grant Program Initiatives include:

Georgetown will implement a shared reporting software for the town’s police and fire departments.

Lenox and Lee will combine their respective town management positions into one shared chief administrator to work for both towns.

Cohasset will implement enterprise software to save money and reduce labor hours for document requests from the public and internal departments.

North Andover will deploy technology to digitize paper documents, improving responsiveness to residents and create a more efficient internal process.

Agawam will begin digitizing documents to improve its ability to share records across departments and respond to public record requests.

Lynnfield and Wakefield will jointly modernize and improve their permitting system on a regional basis, allowing the public to apply for and track the status of permits online.

Easthampton will consolidate the IT departments of the Easthampton Public Schools and the city of Easthampton, improving and expanding the support options for both the school district and the city.

Springfield will implement an online pre-K through 12th grade pre-registration and enrollment system that will expand on the district’s development of a longitudinal data system with early warning indicators.

For a full list of awardees and projects, click here.

