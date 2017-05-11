Baker Administration Injects $330K Into Small Businesses

The Baker administration recently awarded $330,000 to eight Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) districts to support downtown improvements for business growth and job creation in honor of Massachusetts Small Business Month.

The program requires awardees to demonstrate a competitive match and makes grants through four categories: Local Lift, to enhance storefront improvement programs; Lease it Local, to provide financing to businesses intending to fill vacant storefronts; Find it Local, to increase businesses’ visibility, marketing, lighting and wayfinding; and a unique program category designed by the applicant to support small businesses within their district.

The TDI Small Business Accelerator Grant Program is a joint initiative from the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development and MassDevelopment.

