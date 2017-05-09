BayCoast Bank Rebrands Mortgage Subsidiary

BayCoast Bank announced that its mortgage company will receive a new name.

NFC Mortgage Co. LLC is now BayCoast Mortgage Co. LLC.

The mortgage company continues to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of BayCoast Bank. The name change will have no impact on pending loan transactions or the way in which business is conducted, according to a statement from BayCoast Bank. Clients in the process of transacting a loan will work with the same lending staff at the same locations, using already established contact information.

“While the company name has altered, the same commitment to excellence remains to clients at the now BayCoast Mortgage Company LLC,” Nicholas Christ, president and CEO of BayCoast Bank, said in a statement. “The entire staff at BayCoast Mortgage Company

