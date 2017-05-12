LOGIN
Benchmark Buys 199-Unit Senior Complex For $22.4M

May 12, 2017
New Pond Village Walpole

Benchmark Senior Living of Waltham has acquired the 199-unit New Pond Village senior living community in Walpole for $22.4 million.

The 3-story, 259,000-square-foot complex built in 1990 on 19 acres contains 167 independent living and 32 supportive living units at 180 Main St.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Tampa office represented the seller, BH Brightview New Pond Village LLC, an affiliate of Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate Capital.

