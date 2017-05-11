Beth Israel Signs Lease In Westwood

Beth Israel Physician’s Organization has leased 21,000 square feet at 247 Station Drive in Westwood in a relocation from One University Avenue.

The lease represents about one-quarter of the available space in the building owned by Eversource.

Colliers International Boston Senior vice president Bill Lynch and executive vice president Kristin Blount represented the physician group in the transaction.

Eversource recently upgraded the property with renovations to the cafeteria, fitness center and lobbies as part of the transition to a multitenant complex. The property has on-site security, covered parking and proximity to MBTA and Amtrak service and the nearby University Station complex anchored by Target, Wegmans and Lifetime Fitness.

Tags: 247 Station Drive, Beth Israel Physician's Organization, Eversource