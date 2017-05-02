Brighton Commercial Building Acquired By Brookline Investor

Brookline-based City Realty Group has acquired 270 Parson St. in Brighton for $3 million from Eastern Equity Partners LLC of Lynnfield.

The a 6,000-square-foot, mixed-use property includes a fully leased, multi-tenant building with a billboard overlooking the Massachusetts Turnpike. The price works out to approximately $500 per square foot with a capitalization rate of 4.4 percent.

Northeast Private Client Group’s Drew Kirkland and Francis Saenz represented the seller and procured the buyer in the off-market transaction.

