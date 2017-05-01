Bunker Hill CC Leases New Space In Chelsea

Bunker Hill Community College has completed relocation of its Chelsea campus with the execution of a 25,000-square-foot lease at 70 Everett Ave.

The 91,000-square-foot, 5-story building is owned by Simboli Properties, also the developer of the FBI’s nearby new regional offices, which relocated in November from Boston’s Center Plaza.

Colliers International’s Greg Klemmer, Tim Brodigan and Dan Driscoll represented Simboli Properties. The space previously occupied by Everest Institute was easily reconfigured for the college’s needs and has expansion potential, Brodigan said in a statement.

Located within walking distance of bus and MBTA commuter rail stops, the site has a shuttle service to the school’s main Charlestown campus.

The college outgrew its previous Bellingham Square campus in Chelsea. The Everett Avenue location provides 50 percent more lab space and four times as many student parking spaces.

Tags: Bunker Hill Community College, Colliers, Simboli Properties