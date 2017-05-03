CDCs, Community Support Organizations To Receive $6M In Tax Credits

The Baker administration recently announced it will distribute a total of $6 million in tax credit allocations to 46 community development corporations and two community support organizations under the state’s Community Investment Tax Credit (CITC) program.

The CITC program allows local residents and stakeholders to work with community development corporations, which partner with nonprofit, public and private entities, to improve economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income households and communities.

“We are committed to working closely with local leaders and advocates to build stronger communities across the commonwealth,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “This program will enable community development corporations to address important local issues, build foundations for economic growth and opportunities to support those who need it most in their regions and neighborhoods.”

