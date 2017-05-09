Codman Square Affordable Housing Facility Gets Grand Opening

Local officials recently celebrated the grand opening of new affordable housing facility Whittier Lyndhurst Washington.

The $20.1 million redevelopment created 44 units of affordable rental housing and 1,000 square feet of commercial space on four sites in Dorchester’s Codman Square. The city of Boston reported in its Housing Boston Two Year Snapshot that it is currently on track to reach 53,000 new units by 2030, with more than 12,000 units of housing now completed and on line.

Located in Codman Square, Whittier Lyndhurst Washington Homes includes the redevelopment of four sites and the renovation of 15 units of public housing at the Whittier School site; the creation of 13 new units of affordable rental housing and a community room adjacent to the School on Southern Avenue and Darlington Street; the renovation of eight units on Lyndhurst Street; and the creation of 1,000 square feet of commercial space with another eight new units at 472 Washington St.

The redevelopment entailed reclaiming a former gas station site at 472 Washington and the historic preservation of the Lyndhurst site, for which CSNDC received federal and state historic tax credits. High-efficiency heating and cooling systems and fixtures, as well as Energy Star rated appliances have been installed through the redevelopment. Whittier Lyndhurst Washington uses environmentally friendly design features throughout and is expected to be certified LEED Silver. The development also aims to meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star standards and Enterprise Green Communities standards.

