Community Good Works

Country Bank, Dedham Institution for Savings and Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union are featured in this week’s roundup.

bankHometown

bankHometown donated $250,000 to the Friends of Chester C. Corbin Library toward its Capital Campaign to build the new Webster Public Library.

Country Bank

Country Bank donated $30,000 to support the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield and its “Room Makeover” campaign.

Dedham Institution for Savings

The Dedham Institution for Savings Foundation donated $5,000 to Walker Inc. for a sensory room that will help children who have significant emotional, psychiatric and behavioral issues often caused by past trauma.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union sponsored the “Football For YOU” event for the fourth year, a one-day, free football clinic, open to boys and girls, ages 9 through 14, of all skill levels.

La Vida Scholars

Inversant nonprofit La Vida Scholars announced the official launch of the Coffee Connectors program, an effort to develop networking relationships between leading Boston business executives and ambitious first-generation college graduates.

