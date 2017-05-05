Community Good Works

Numerous financial institutions are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announced that the Berkshire Bank Foundation will support National Small Business Week by awarding $22,000 in grants to support Small Business Development Centers, SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) chapters and local entrepreneurial assistance centers throughout the bank’s footprint.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Bank recently donated $500 for its Money Management Program to Old Colony Elder Services, a nonprofit agency that supports older adults and individuals with disabilities throughout greater Plymouth County and surrounding communities.

Cape Cod Five

As part of Cape Cod Five’s Annual Employee Celebration, a donation of $5,000 to Helping Our Women, an organization headquartered in Provincetown, was awarded on behalf of the bank’s employees.

Florence Bank

Florence Bank recently named Belchertown Animal Relief Committee Inc. as a recipient of a Customers’ Choice Community Grant for the second year in a row and distributed a $2,521 grant to the organization. Northampton Senior Center Inc. also received a $2,540 grant as part of the same program.

Members Plus Credit Union

Members Plus Credit Union announced the winners of five $1,000 scholarships, including the Joseph A. McCarthy and Martin J. Nee scholarships – named after former board members for their long-term dedication to the credit union. The recipients include Ebony Milton, John Carter, Casey Gaffney, Connor Mullen and Tyrone Thornton.

Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union’s Scholarship Committee awarded four scholarships of $1,000 each to local students during its annual meeting. Scholarship recipients for the 2017-2018 school year were Emeline Antunes, Lyndsy Cadet, Erika Furtado and Anna Griffin.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank announced its Feed a Camper at Camp Putnam fundraiser will return once again, launching the fundraiser with a $1,000 donation. During the months of May and June, the bank is asking their communities to join with them to help feed campers by adding to its total fundraising goal of $1,500.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank recently presented the Bread and Roses Food Pantry in Lawrence with a check for $1,140 from the proceeds from the bank’s Jeans Day, collected in February.

Rebuilding Together Boston

Rebuilding Together Boston, a nonprofit providing safe and healthy housing to low-income homeowners through critical home repairs, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Together with the Codman Square Neighborhood Development Center, sponsors and 250 volunteers, nine properties were repaired in the Dorchester area in honor of its 25th anniversary.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union and RTN GoodWorks Foundation are raising funds to help homeless teens and families through the 7th annual Walk Home June 11. Since 2011, Walk Home has raised more than $140,000.

Tags: Berkshire Bank, Cape Cod Five, community good works