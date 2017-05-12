Several organizations are featured in this week’s roundup.

Arbella Insurance

Arbella Insurance Foundation announced it donated $85,000 to Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger.

BankGloucester

BankGloucester recently announced that voting started this week in the 10th Annual Banking For the Community program. This year the bank will award a total of $20,000 to 19 organizations.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announced that the company recently collected and donated hundreds of toiletry items for Healing Abuse Working for Change, an agency that provides shelter, advocacy and legal support to victims of domestic abuse.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston

Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston recently raised over $280,000 for Habitat Greater Boston through its annual American Dream Awards Breakfast.

Tags: Arbella Insurance, BankGloucester, community good works