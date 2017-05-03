Corcoran Acquires 914-Unit Norwood Apartment Complex

Braintree-based John M. Corcoran & Co. has acquired the 914-unit Berkshires at Windsor Gardens apartment complex in Norwood in a joint venture with an institutional partner.

The purchase price was $199 million, or nearly $218,000 per unit, according to a Norfolk County Registry of Deeds filing.

CBRE/NE multihousing experts Simon Butler and Biria St. John represented the seller, the Berkshire Group, and procured the buyers. Brian Eisendrath and Annie Rice with CBRE’s Beverly Hills office arranged a seven-year floating rate agency loan at 80 percent loan-to-value.

Built in the 1960s, the complex contains 31 3-story, garden-style buildings and 36 2-story townhouse buildings, as well as a freestanding clubhouse, day care and leasing center. The property consists of 682 garden-style units and 232 townhomes and contains 372 one-bedroom units, 310 two-bedroom units, 116 two-bedroom townhomes and 116 three-bedroom townhomes, with an average size of 832 square feet. An MBTA commuter rail station on the Franklin line is located on-site.

“This is a unique asset and the true definition of transit-oriented development with its own on-site commuter rail station,” Butler said in a statement.

Tags: Berkshire Group, Berkshires at Windsor Gardens, John M. Corcoran & Co.