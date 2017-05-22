CorePower Yoga Coming To The Viridian

CorePower Yoga has leased 3,420 square feet in the Viridian luxury residential building in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood, joining Blaze Pizza and honeygrow as retail tenants in the complex at 1282 Boylston St.

CorePower Yoga has more than 170 locations nationwide, opening its first Boston studio in 2013. The Fenway location will be designed with green building practices including recycled products and sustainable materials. New members who sign up prior to this fall’s opening will receive 25 percent off unlimited yoga.

The deal with The Abbey Group was brokered by The Dartmouth Co.

“CorePower is a natural fit with the demographics and psychographics of the neighborhood,” Matthew Curtin, managing director for The Dartmouth Co., said in a statement. “Fenway’s highly educated and healthy residents and employees will love the studio’s curated fitness offering.”

Tags: Abbey Group, CorerPower Yoga, The Dartmouth Co., Veridian