Dorchester Redevelopment Would Include Waterfront Hotel

A waterfront property in Dorchester would be redeveloped with a 150-unit multifamily complex and 25-room hotel.

South Boston-based CityPoint Capital wants to demolish the 71,300-square-foot MarineMax/Russo Boston buildings, which currently hosts boat storage, service and sales areas, located on a 7.6-acre site in the Port Norfolk section near the mouth of the Neponset River.

The 330,000-square-foot project would renovate and retain the existing marina and on-land boat storage while adding seven new buildings including housing, retail and the hotel, as well as 195 parking spaces. The redevelopment would improve public access to the Neponset River and could include new water transportation facilities and a pedestrian path to Tenean Beach, according to a letter submitted to the BPDA by Ryan Sillery, a manager at CityPoint Capital.

An open house will be held at the site Saturday to brief the community on the project, which requires a large project review by the BPDA and dimensional and use zoning relief.

Tags: CityPoint Capital, Dorchester, Russo marina