Dover Insurance Broker Convicted Of Tax Fraud

A Dover insurance broker was convicted today by a federal jury in Boston in connection with filing fraudulent personal tax returns.

Anthony J. May was convicted of two counts of filing false tax returns for 2008 and 2009. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 2.

May owned and operated Clients First Financial Insurance Agency LLC, through which he sold life insurance products as a broker, and Advantage Life Settlements LLC, through which he worked as a broker for insured individuals looking to sell their personal life insurance policies to third-party investors. May operated his businesses out of an office in Hingham where he also leased space to other independent insurance agents. May filed false 2008 and 2009 individual income tax returns that did not report $396,554 in income that he received from insurance commissions, broker fees and lease rental payments.

He faces up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

