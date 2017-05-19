Equipment Company Acquires Revere Property For Consolidation

Alterra LLC has acquired 777 North Shore Road in Revere, a 31,950-square-foot office/warehouse building located on Route 1A.

The property will be the new headquarters for AmQuip, a crane rental company.

NAI Hunneman Executive Vice President Trey Agnew represented the landlord, N.S. Realty Trust, while the buyer, Alterra LLC, was represented by Steve Clancy, a partner with CBRE/New England. The purchase price was $6.2 million.



“The property’s location right on Route 1A, easy access to major highways and substantial parking/lot area made it the ideal purchase for Alterra who was working with AmQuip in an effort to find a property that would allow the crane rental company to consolidate multiple area locations,” Agnew said in a statement.

