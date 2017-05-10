Federal Agencies Seek Input On Policies

Two federal agencies governing the real estate profession recently announced they are seeking input on initiatives.

The Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau last week announced it is seeking input from the public as it reviews its 2013 RESPA Mortgage Servicing Rule, as required by the Dodd-Frank Act.

The Federal Housing Finance Authority announced this week it is seeking public input for that agency’s three-year plan to improve service to underserved markets: manufactured housing, affordable housing preservation and rural housing.

