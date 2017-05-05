Former RE Agent Charged With 18 Counts Of Larceny

A former Boston-based real estate agent has been charged with stealing more than $166,000 from 19 individuals, including his co-workers and acquaintances.

Dale Alexander Murawski, 42, formerly of Boston and most recently living in New Jersey, was arraigned May 3 in Suffolk Superior Court on 18 counts of larceny over $250 dating back to May 2015. He pleaded not guilty.

Murawski was at one time an agent with several area brokerages, including Otis & Ahearn and the Back Bay office of William Raveis. He did not respond to requests for comment.

Authorities allege that Murawski employed a variety of schemes that generally involved telling a co-worker or acquaintance that he needed money in connection with his divorce or for an imminent real estate purchase, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office and court filings. Murawski allegedly told these individuals that he did not have ready access to his own funds because he was transferring money between accounts or selling stock. He also said that he was seeking a short loan that he would pay back with 20 percent interest in a matter of days.

Real estate agent David Bates, a former colleague of Murawski’s at William Raveis RE, said the defendant once asked him for a loan using the same general scheme. Bates considered lending him the money, but ultimately didn’t.

“He asked me for $8,000, in such a downplayed way,” Bates said. “It was if I was loaning him money for lunch because he had forgotten his wallet. ‘Literally only $8,000 and I only need it for four to five days,’ he said. For the five-day loan, he offered to pay me 20 percent interest. When I found out it had something to do with a real estate investment, I suggested that he contact several hard lenders I knew instead.”

In one scheme, authorities allege that Murawski was at a bar and learned that two bartenders were looking to rent an apartment in Beacon Hill. Murawski allegedly told these women that he owned a Beacon Hill apartment and was looking to rent it. They subsequently provided him with first and last month’s rent totaling $4,200. Authorities said that Murawski did not own an apartment, but rather was facing eviction for nonpayment of rent from his apartment in Beacon Hill. He cashed checks from the two women and never returned their money.

His victims generally reported giving Murawski around $5,000, but one reported giving him $60,000.

Authorities allege that throughout all these schemes, Murawski did not use the money for its stated purpose, but instead used it to gamble or cover other personal expenses. Murawski allegedly paid some victims back early on using gambling winnings or money from other victims, but authorities found that he ultimately failed to repay more than $143,000.

Following a complaint received in 2016, the AG’s Office began an investigation that identified more alleged victims.

Murawski was remanded on $100,000 bail on the condition that he surrender his passport, remain in Massachusetts, report to the probation department weekly and have no contact with any of his alleged victims.

If any member of the public believes they may have been victimized by Murawski’s conduct or has any information relating to others who may have been victimized, they are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office at 617-963-2910.

Tags: larceny, real estate scheme, William Raveis