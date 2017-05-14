Hot Property: May 15, 2017

What: GE Innovation Point
Where: Necco Way, Boston
Owner: MassDevelopment
Built: 2017-2019
- General Electric has broken ground on its new global headquarters on Necco Way in Boston’s Fort Point.
- The $200 million project includes renovation of two warehouses at 5 and 6 Necco Way and construction of a new 12-story building overlooking Fort Point Channel.
- Architects Gensler designed the complex for resiliency by elevating the first floors to 19.5 feet above sea level, capable of withstanding a 500-year storm in 2075, and placing critical mechanical equipment on the second floor and roof. A rooftop solar veil will supply up to 15 percent of the complex’s energy while reducing solar gain.
- A column-free meeting room on the cantilevered seventh floor will accommodate up to 500 people, and a pedestrian bridge will connect the new building to the historic warehouses.
They Said It:
“Innovators from around the world are going to flock to this site.”
— Boston Mayor Marty Walsh
Related articles:
Tags: GE, General Electric, hot property