LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Hot Property: May 15, 2017

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | May 14, 2017
GE Innovation Point

What: GE Innovation Point

Where: Necco Way, Boston

Owner: MassDevelopment

Built: 2017-2019

 

  • General Electric has broken ground on its new global headquarters on Necco Way in Boston’s Fort Point.
  • The $200 million project includes renovation of two warehouses at 5 and 6 Necco Way and construction of a new 12-story building overlooking Fort Point Channel.
  • Architects Gensler designed the complex for resiliency by elevating the first floors to 19.5 feet above sea level, capable of withstanding a 500-year storm in 2075, and placing critical mechanical equipment on the second floor and roof. A rooftop solar veil will supply up to 15 percent of the complex’s energy while reducing solar gain.
  • A column-free meeting room on the cantilevered seventh floor will accommodate up to 500 people, and a pedestrian bridge will connect the new building to the historic warehouses.

 

They Said It:

“Innovators from around the world are going to flock to this site.”

— Boston Mayor Marty Walsh

Related articles:


Tags: , ,


Commercial & Industrial

Hot Property: May 15, 2017

by Steve Adams time to read: 1 min
Residential Real Estate Former RE Agent Accused Of Lengthy Scamming Spree…
Opinion Zillow Under Fire For ‘Zestimate’ System
0