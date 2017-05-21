Hot Property: May 22, 2017

What: Reebok campus
Where: 1895 J.W. Foster Boulevard, Canton
Built: 2000
Owner: Adidas Group
- CBRE/New England’s capital markets group is marketing the 65-acre Reebok corporate headquarters in Canton. The 680,000-square-foot complex includes a 518,000-square-foot main headquarters building and several smaller buildings, two parking garages, an indoor basketball court and fitness facility, athletic fields and a child care center.
- Canton Town Meeting last week voted to designate the property as a Chapter 43D priority development site. The fast-track permitting process will give the next owners of the property a maximum 180-day review period for local permits.
- Reebok will move in September to the Innovation and Design Building in Boston’s Seaport District.
They Said It:
“We have been involved with many former headquarters dispositions over the years. The Reebok property in Canton stands out as the most spectacular of them all. Its design is truly forward-thinking. The campus will absolutely attract an owner that will value it as much as Reebok during its stewardship.”
— David Pergola, partner, CBRE/New England
