Hot Property: May 29, 2017

Where: Waltham and Norwood
What: Forefront Conference Center and Four Points Conference Center
Owner: Hobbs Brook Management LLC
Built: 2017
Why It’s Hot:
- Waltham-based Hobbs Brook Management has completed improvements to its Forefront Conference Center in Waltham and begun renovations to its Four Points Conference Center in Norwood.
- The 10,000-square-foot Forefront Conference Center’s meeting spaces were refreshed with a palette of sustainable materials. Conference rooms are equipped with high-lumen LCD/data projectors; wireless high-speed T-1 internet access; LAN-connected DVD, VHS and laptop video sources; high-fidelity speakers and intuitive touchpad controls.
- Titan Construction of Chelsea was the general contractor, and Sheehan’s Office Interiors of Portsmouth, Rhode Island was responsible for furniture specifications.
- The 30,000-square-foot Four Points Conference Center is undergoing renovations slated for completion in the fall. The 30-room redesigned conference center will feature a modern look in all meeting spaces, including the eight large conference rooms each equipped to hold 200 guests theater-style or 96 seated in a classroom formation.
- The project team includes Columbia Construction as general contractor, Gensler as interior designer and Acentech as acoustical consultant. Steelcase assisted with the selection of furniture and audiovisual equipment.
