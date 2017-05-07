Hot Property: May 8, 2017

Where: 80 Causeway St., Boston

What: The Hub On Causeway

Owner: Boston Properties and Delaware North Cos.

Built: 2016-2018

The first phase of the billion-dollar development at Boston’s North Station will include 210,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, including a 60,000-square-foot Star Market and a 15-screen ArcLight Boston Cinema; 175,000 square feet of office space; and a 64,000-square-foot expansion of the TD Garden.

Concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Group has signed a lease for 32,000 square feet for a live music venue, Boston Properties executives announced last week.

The 2.5-acre site is approved for 1.5 million square feet of retail, office, hotel and residential space and a 540-space underground garage.

Future phases will include a 38-story, 440-unit residential tower, a 10-story hotel with 260 rooms and a 21-story, 525,000-square-foot office tower.

They Said It:

“We’re seeing lots of interest for 175,000 square feet of office space, which is under development and will deliver in the first half of 2019. The demand is primarily technology tenants that are either considering relocations from the suburbs and Cambridge or expansion.”

— Douglas Linde, president, Boston Properties

Tags: hot property The Hub on Causeway