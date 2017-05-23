House, Condo Sales Slip In April But Median Condo Price Breaks Record

Single-family home sales in Massachusetts dipped slightly in April relative to last year, but year-to-date performance continues to outpace 2016, according to a new report from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Meanwhile, the median condominium price hit its highest level on record for the same month.

There were 4,102 single-family homes sold in the Bay State in April, compared to 4,296 in April 2016, a 4.5 percent decrease. The median sale price of a single-family home during the month reached $345,500, marking a 2.7 percent increase from $335,950 in April 2016, the highest mark since April 2007.

Year-to-date, single-family home sales edged 0.2 percent higher through April compared to the same period in 2016, while the median price spiked 5.6 percent. Year-to-date condo sales were up 7.9 percent through April compared to the same time last year, while the median price was up 9.6 percent over the same period.

“The number of homes and condos sold slipped a bit in April,” Timothy Warren, CEO of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “But that is due to the fact that April last year was a gangbuster month with homes rocketing up 35.3 percent and condos gaining 18.7 percent. These benchmarks were too hard to match.”

Despite record-setting condo prices, sales dipped from April 2016, when there were 1,705 sold in April 2017 compared to 1,724 last year, a decline of 1.1 percent. Median condo prices rose by 3.4 percent, hitting $331,500 – the highest on record for April since The Warren Group began its current method of data tracking in 1987.

