MAR Sets Date For Realtor Day On Beacon Hill

The Massachusetts Association of Realtors announced it will hold the 32nd annual Margaret C. Carlson Realtor Day on Beacon Hill on Wednesday, June 14.

The event, which will kick off at 10 a.m. in the Massachusetts State House Great Hall, is designed to provide a networking opportunity for Realtors, along with several panels focused on the key legislative issues in 2017 that will affect the real estate industry and private property. State Sen. Karen E. Spilka will be the keynote speaker and local associations are encouraged to meet with their legislators following the speaking program.

Realtors are encouraged to contact their local association to register.

