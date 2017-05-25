MassDEP Hits Developer With $30K Fine

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection recently assessed a $29,960 penalty on Wilbraham Land and Development LLC (WL&D) for failing to address numerous violations of Massachusetts environmental regulations identified at its Wilbraham property in the fall of 2016.

MassDEP personnel performed inspections of the mill complex on Oct. 27, 2016, and Nov. 4, 2016, in response to an anonymous complaint regarding the presence of friable asbestos-containing materials at the property in poor condition. The inspections confirmed violations of state asbestos regulations.

Also found in the buildings were abandoned containers of unknown liquids, potentially hazardous waste or waste oil, piles of solid waste debris, including numerous scrap automobiles, tires, piles of construction and demolition debris and metal drums. A number of fluorescent bulbs and ballasts had been improperly disposed of with conventional solid waste. A leaking oil supply line was identified in the boiler room, with significant amounts of absorbent materials on the basement floor to collect and contain this oil.

Prior to issuing the penalty, MassDEP requested that WL&D attend an enforcement conference to discuss the violations in an attempt to negotiate a consent order with a mutually agreeable schedule for addressing the violations. WL&D failed to attend the scheduled enforcement conference, resulting in MassDEP issuing the penalty of $29,960.

