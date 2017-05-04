MassDevelopment Provides Funding For Local Community Health Centers

MassDevelopment recently distributed $496,604 to 11 community health centers through the Community Health Center Grant Program, which will help these organizations complete capital improvement projects. The program offers grants of up to $50,000 each for projects ranging from installing video conference equipment and a state-of-the-art panoramic x-ray machine, to launching a health and wellness initiative at a middle school.

The Community Health Center Grant Program is funded by the MassDevelopment/HEFA Trust, which MassDevelopment has continued since the 2010 merger of the Massachusetts Health and Educational Facilities Authority with MassDevelopment.

“Community health centers provide the commonwealth with critical health and wellness services and also act as important economic centers and job creators,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Marty Jones said in a statement. “MassDevelopment is proud to support these vital institutions and help them improve their facilities with new technologies and equipment so they can better serve their patients.”

