MassHousing Finances Amherst’s Clark House For $15M

MassHousing has provided $15.8 million in financing to Redwood Housing for the renovation and preservation of 100 affordable housing units at Clark House in Amherst.

Redwood Housing recently acquired Clark House and has extended the federal Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment Contract on all 100 units at the property. This is the first transaction Redwood Housing has completed in Massachusetts.

The financing preserves and extends affordability for at least 20 years.

Redwood plans to make extensive improvements to the property, including replacing all domestic hot and cold water piping, improving accessibility, upgrading the community room, modernizing elevators and replacing sliding glass doors and windows.

Clark House was built in 1980 and is located at 22 Lessey St. in Amherst, adjacent to the town’s senior center. The property contains 76 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units. The property is managed by WinnCos.

“Clark House is an important affordable housing resource for senior citizens and families in the Pioneer Valley, and we are pleased to partner with Redwood Housing, to preserve and modernize this vital community,’’ MassHousing Executive Director Timothy C. Sullivan said in a statement.

