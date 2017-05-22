NAR Recommends Change In CFPB Leadership Structure

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) endorsed the controversial Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau (CFPB) at the end of a week-long meeting in Washington, D.C. last week – with one significant change.

“NAR continues to support the existence of a federal agency such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau designed specifically to protect consumers’ interests with regard to financial products and services,” the association said in a statement. “Further, it recommends that NAR support policy proposals that restructure the CFPB or similar agency from the current single-director arrangement to a qualified five-member board with no more than three members from one political party. The existing independent agency structure and funding sources for an agency such as the CFPB should be preserved.”

The future of the CFPB has come into question during the Trump Administration, as some legislators have called for the consumer watchdog group to be dismantled or restructured.

Massachusetts broker/owner Anthony Lamacchia of Lamacchia Realty chaired the group of Realtors that worked on the policy. Lamacchia said he thinks a change in the leadership structure of the CFPB would greatly improve the organization.

“Having it approved by the National Association of Realtors board of directors was further proof that we came up with what is best,” Lamacchia said in a statement. “We do support the existence of the CFPB; however, we feel that it will be better served with these changes.”

