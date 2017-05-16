National Women’s Political Caucus To Convene In Boston

In two months, Boston will host the National Women’s Political Caucus Biennial Convention.

“It’s a huge honor for us,” Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus Executive Director Sarah McCarthy Welsh wrote in an email to the News Service after the caucus announced the news in an email Monday afternoon.

The convention will run from July 27 through July 30 at the Hilton Boston Back Bay and the theme is “Facing the Future: In It to Win It.”

McCarthy Welsh said Boston’s history provides some inspiration for conference attendees, from the Boston Women’s Memorial on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall to the bronze images of First Lady Abigail Adams, abolitionist and leading suffragette Lucy Stone, and Phillis Wheatly, a former African slave in Colonial Boston who became a literary prodigy.

“These remarkable women have withstood the test of history because they refused to shrink back to make others comfortable. They persisted making life better for women who came after them. They made our lives richer, more fulfilling and more equitable,” McCarthy Welsh wrote. “But they didn’t finish that work. Our job is to create and promote parity.”

