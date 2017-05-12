Newbury Street Retail Condo Sold For $75M

A commercial condominium beneath The Prince luxury residences in Back Bay has been acquired by TH Real Estate for $75 million.

The 24,712-square-foot retail condo is 100 percent leased to Anthropologie, Ted Baker, Dr. Martens, Timberland, Francesca’s and Jacadi. The seller was 201 Newbury-Prince LLC, an affiliate of Atlas Commercial Real Estate.

TH Real Estate acquired the property on behalf of a group of Irish investors, according to Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. Executive Managing Director Geoffrey Millerd, Managing Director Justin Smith and Associate Director Paul Penman of the NGKF Capital Markets Boston team led by U.S. Head of Capital Markets Robert Griffin oversaw the transaction.

Tags: 201 Newbury, Atlas Commercial Real Estate, The Prince