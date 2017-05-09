Nobody Wants To Rename The BCEC’s Samuel Adams Pub

No companies responded to the chance to buy the naming rights for the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center’s pub.

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority sought proposals last month for a five-year branding and promotional agreement for the 40-seat Samuel Adams pub, located next to the Wicked Good Market food court at the 2.1-million-square-foot complex in the Seaport District. No responses were received prior to Monday afternoon’s deadline, said Nate Little, MCCA spokesman.

The pub has carried the Samuel Adams name since the opening of the convention center in 2004, but there was never a financial arrangement with Boston Beer Co., Little said.

The agreement would have included marketing, advertising, hospitality and promotional opportunities beyond traditional naming rights, according to a request for proposals. The document called for a minimum bid of $50,000.

“This relationship will provide the selected contractor an opportunity to showcase its products at the BCEC’s Pub, and the diversity of clientele will provide it with an extremely valuable and effective manner in which to market its brand,” the document stated.

Little said the authority plans to re-advertise the naming rights with some modifications. The proposal does not affect the MCCA’s relationship with Levy Restaurants of Chicago, which is the center’s exclusive concessionaire, Little said.

