North Andover Retirement Community Expands Dementia Care With New Facility

Edgewood Retirement Community Inc., a continuing care retirement community in North Andover, has received a $58.7 million bond from MassDevelopment.

Edgewood will use bond proceeds to buy 20 acres adjacent to its existing property, and to build and equip a 38,500-square-foot Small Homes memory facility, a home for people with early to early mid-stage dementia that provides support, supervision and scheduled social activities. Edgewood will also use bond proceeds to make improvements throughout its existing campus and to refinance past debt.

TD Bank purchased the bond.

Tags: Dementia, Edgewood Retirement Community Inc., MassDevelopment