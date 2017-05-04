Officials Celebrate Off-Ramp Groundbreaking, Start Of Road Improvements

Local officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the $44 million project to construct a new off-ramp from Interstate 95 onto Dedham Street and make multimodal improvements to the Dedham Street corridor in Canton, Norwood and Westwood for cyclists, pedestrians, drivers and users of public transit.

MassDOT will carry out this project to widen Dedham Street from two lanes to four lanes, improve three bridges and construct three new signalized intersections. The project will also construct new bicycle lanes, sidewalks, street lighting and protected crosswalks in an effort to accommodate all users of the roadway.

The upgrades on Dedham Street are intended to improve access to nearby MBTA/Amtrak facilities and promote redevelopment in the University Station area and adjacent commercial properties. Additionally, the new I-95 northbound off-ramp to Dedham Street is expected to reduce the number of vehicles entering the I-95/I-93 interchange.

This project is being carried out by MassDOT’s contractor SPS New England and is slated for completion in 2022. Traffic access will be maintained on Dedham Street throughout the duration of the project, with at least one lane of travel open in each direction. The on-ramp to I-95 southbound is expected to be temporarily closed and re-opened early in the construction process, and the new northbound off-ramp from I-95 is expected to be opened when the construction operations on the Dedham Street corridor are completed.

“This is a big moment for transportation in our region. The ramp and expansion will alleviate congestion on local streets, which will help promote economic growth and make commuting a bit easier for residents,” State Rep. Bill Galvin said in a statement. “We have been working for years to get this project off the ground, so it is wonderful to finally break ground.”

